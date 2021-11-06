Chiefs of seven standing committees elected

KAKINADA

06 November 2021 23:40 IST

The East Godavari Zilla Parishad members on Saturday chose chairpersons of seven standing committees during the election conducted by the Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao.

The election was held on the Zilla Parishad campus in the presence of Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu.

Mr. Venu Gopala Rao has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of four standing committees with portfolios of works, roads, electricity, irrigation, health, education, rural development, planning, and finance.

Vice-Chairperson M. Padmalatha was elected as the Chairperson of the standing committee on social welfare. Vice-Chairman-II B. Anubabu became the Chairman of the standing committee on agriculture.

Addressing the ZPTC members, Mr. Venu Gopala Rao sought their support to take timely decisions on various development issues in the district.