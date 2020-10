Chiefs for 56 BC corporations announced

VIJAYAWADA

19 October 2020 01:06 IST

The State government on Sunday announced the list of chairpersons for 56 BC corporations which have been set up for the uplift of the Backward Classes (BCs). Of them, 29 corporations are going to be led by women and 12 directors have been appointed for each corporation representing all the 13 districts. Addressing the media, Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna said that the government was committed to the development of BCs and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative of setting up 56 BC corporations to focus on their empowerment.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by his promise of setting up one corporation for every BC community . After a careful study, out of 138 castes, 56 castes with more than 30,000 population were finalised to have separate corporations. Funds will be provided to them in the due course,” said the Minister.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the establishment of these corporations was the first-of-its- kind initiative in any State and slammed the TDP leaders for raking up controversies over it.

Dig at TDP

“The TDP, during its tenure, had failed to fulfil the promises made to the BCs who were exploited as a vote bank,” he alleged. Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, P. Anil Kumar Yadav and M. Sankara Narayana and MP Mopidevi Venkataramana were present on the occasion.

The new chiarpersons are Sugumanchipalli Ranganna (Rajaka Corporation), Koti Surya Prakash Babu (Kuruba/Kuruma Corporation), Gaddam Sunitha (Thogata /Thogataveerakshetriya Corporation), B. Nalani (Kunchiti Vakkaliga Corporation), K. Vanitha (Vanyakulakshatriya Corporation), Tarigonda Muralidhar (Pala- Ekari Corporation), Thirupathur Govindarajan Suresh (Mudaliar Corporation), K. Santhi ( Ediga Corporation), Sankisa Bhavani Priya (Gandla/Telikula Corporation), Purushotham Gangabhavani (Perika Corporation), Bandana Hari (Agnikula Kshatriya Corporation), Avala Rajeswari (Ayyaraka Corporation), Shaik Yasin (Shaik/Sheikh Corporation), Devalla Revathi (Vaddera Corporation), Mandepudi Purushotham (Kummari Shalivahana Corporation), Kola Bhavani Krishna (Balija/PoosalaCorporation), Nanyampalle Harish Kumar (Yadava Corporation), Siddhavatam Yanadaiah (Nayee Brahmin Corporation), Jinka Vijaya Lakshmi (Padmasali Corporation), Aspari Fakurubi (Noor Basha/Dudekula Corporation), Ganugapenta Ramanamma (Sagara/Uppara Corporation), Tholeti Srikanth (Viswabrahmins Corporation), Madu Sivaramakrishna Krishna (Gowda Corporation), Sydu Gayatri Santosh (Vaddelu Corporation), Kurapati Geethanjali Devi (Bhatraja Corporation), A. Madhusudhan (Valmiki/Boya Corporation), Butta Saradamma (Kurmi/Karikalabhakthulu Corporation), Y. Rudra Goud (Veerashaiva Lingayat Corporation), Telugu Sudharani (Besta Corporation), Korna Venkatanarayana Mudhiraj (Mudiraj/Mutrasi Corporation), Valiveti Prasanna (Jangam Corporation), S. Kishore Singh (Bondili Corporation), Sayyad Asifa Nellore (Muslim Sanchara Jathula Corporation), T. Manoj Kumar Chattadasrivaishnava Corporation), Dada Kumara Lakshmi (Arekatika/Katika Corporation), Beeraka Surendra Babu (Devanga Corporation), Ketha Lalitha Nancharamma (Medara Corporation), Perada Tilak (Kalinga Corporation), Andavarapu Suribabu (Kalinga Komati/Kalinga Vysya Corporation), Dukka Lokeswara Rao (Reddika Corporation), P. Krishnaveni (Polinativelamas Corporation), Rajapu Hymavathi (Kurakula/Pondara Corporation), Cheepuru Rani (Srisayana Corporation), Kola Guruvulu (Mastyakara Corporation), Boddeda Prasad (Gavara Corporation), Pilla Sujatha (Nagaralu Corporation), Pilli Sujatha (Yata Corporation), Boddu AppalaKondamma (Nagavamsam Corporation), Mamidi Srikanth (Turupu Kapu/Gajula Kapu Corporation), Nekkala Naidu Babu (Koppula Velama Corporation), Kantimahanti Anusha Patnaik (Sistakaranam Corporation), Rangumudri Ramadevi (Dasari Corporation), Setti Anantha Lakshmi (Surya Balija Corporation), Gubbala Thammaiah (Setti Balija Corporation), Pendra Veranna (Most Backward Classes Corporation) and Ella Bhaskar Rao (Atirasa Corporation).