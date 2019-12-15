Chief Whip urges TDP to play‘constructive role’ in Assembly

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy (MLA, Rayachoti) lambasted the TDP for repeatedly disrupting and misleading the Assembly on various issues and sought its cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings during the remaining days of the winter session.

Addressing media persons at the YSR Congress Central office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Sunday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said it was unfortunate that the TDP has caused interruptions while the government introduced important Bills like the A.P. Disha Bill and took up discussions on significant matters such as the Special Category Status, renewable Power Purchase Agreements, YSR Rythu Bharosa, village secretariats, call money sex racket, irrigation projects and English medium education.

He made it clear that the government was prepared to debate on any subject raised by the TDP provided it followed procedures.

‘Naidu to blame for commotion’

On the commotion that prevailed outside the Assembly during the protest by TDP on G.O. 2430, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said it was the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu who violated the rules and wrongly accused the marshals of manhandling him.

Mr. Naidu’s son and MLC Lokesh too behaved rudely with the marshals who were doing their duty.

Mr. Srikanth Reddy said Mr. Naidu was raking up controversial issues through Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and that he (Mr. Naidu) was driving a wedge between religions and castes.

The TDP tried to politicise sexual assault and rape incidents that occurred in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

“We are ready for discussions on all the decisions taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting,” Mr. Srikanth Reddy said, and called upon the opposition party to come up for a constructive dialogue.