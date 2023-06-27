Chief Secy. stresses on speedy execution of tourism projects

June 27, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy told officials of the Tourism Department to complete the projects taken up on its own and in the public-private partnership mode at the earliest. He suggested that a timeline be laid down for each one of those projects in order to try to execute them without inordinate delays.

Due priority should be given to the speedy construction of tourist resorts and star hotels in the vicinity of prominent tourist destinations including temples.

Addressing a review meeting on the tourism projects at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said beach tourism was another sector which the department should have high on its agenda as the 970-km long coastline has tremendous potential to attract tourists from far and wide. Basic infrastructure has to be created at eco-tourism spots, waterfalls and caves and due importance is given to the promotion of water sports.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said top priority has been accorded to giving temple tourism a fillip under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). Srisailam, Simhachalam and Annavaram temples were identified under that drive.

AP Tourism Corporation MD K. Kanna Babu gave a presentation on various tourism projects under implementation. Plans were being drafted for promoting water sports at lakes and reservoirs at 77 locations. Similarly, 289 places were identified for being given a facelift as part of the beach tourism project. A master plan was being prepared for it, he added.

Special Chief Secretaries S.S. Rawat (Finance) and Sashibhushan Kumar (Water Resources) and Commissioner of Endowments S. Satyanarayana were present.