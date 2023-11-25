Chief Secretary tells officials to tighten security for Prime Minister’s visit to Tirumala

November 25, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials concerned to tighten the security at Tirupati and Tirumala in view of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26 and 27.

At a virtual meeting on Friday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy enquired about the progress of arrangements being made for the visit and the security preparedness.

The Chief Secretary said that the Prime Minister would reach Tirupati by a special flight on November 26 evening and proceed to Tirumala, where he would stay for the night at the TTD guest house. The following day, Mr. Narendra Modi would offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Later, he would reach Tirupati for his onward journey to Hyderabad.

Tirupati district Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and Superintendent of Police Parameswara Reddy participated in the review meeting.