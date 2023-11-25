HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Secretary tells officials to tighten security for Prime Minister’s visit to Tirumala

November 25, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy conducting a review meeting virtually on Friday, on the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirumala.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy conducting a review meeting virtually on Friday, on the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirumala.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials concerned to tighten the security at Tirupati and Tirumala in view of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26 and 27.

At a virtual meeting on Friday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy enquired about the progress of arrangements being made for the visit and the security preparedness.

The Chief Secretary said that the Prime Minister would reach Tirupati by a special flight on November 26 evening and proceed to Tirumala, where he would stay for the night at the TTD guest house. The following day, Mr. Narendra Modi would offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Later, he would reach Tirupati for his onward journey to Hyderabad.

Tirupati district Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and Superintendent of Police Parameswara Reddy participated in the review meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.