Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma hospitalised due to ill health, condition stable now

Chief Secretary to the Government Sameer Sharma was shifted to hospital on Thursday after he fell ill while attending a review meeting at the Secretariat.

This is the second time Dr. Sharma has been hospitalised due to ill health. He was unwell last month and was treated in a private hospital in Hyderabad for a heart ailment. He resumed duty only recently after post-operative recuperation.

Sources said he was stable at the hospital and was likely to be discharged on Friday.