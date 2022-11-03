Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma hospitalised due to ill health, condition stable now

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 03, 2022 21:02 IST

Chief Secretary to the Government Sameer Sharma was shifted to hospital on Thursday after he fell ill while attending a review meeting at the Secretariat.

This is the second time Dr. Sharma has been hospitalised due to ill health. He was unwell last month and was treated in a private hospital in Hyderabad for a heart ailment. He resumed duty only recently after post-operative recuperation.

Sources said he was stable at the hospital and was likely to be discharged on Friday.

