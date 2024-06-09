GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Secretary inspects cleaning-up works in Amaravati capital region

Neerabh Kumar Prasad also visits the place where the Prime Minister laid stone for the capital, and the High Court at Nelapadu

Published - June 09, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, left, having a look at the Amaravati master plan during his visit to the capital region on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, left, having a look at the Amaravati master plan during his visit to the capital region on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad inspected the cleaning-up works undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) in Amaravati on Sunday ahead of the swearing in of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister on June 12.

Mr. Prasad had a look at the unfinished construction works, mainly including the All India Services Officers’ and MLAs’ quarters, and went round the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the capital, and the High Court situated at Nelapadu.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Secretary, who was Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in 2014 when the Amaravati project was grounded.

It may be noted that Mr. Naidu had vowed to resume the development of Amaravati after coming to power. The capital construction had come to a grinding halt due to the YSRCP government’s proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, which it wanted to develop as the Executive capital.

Andhra Pradesh / urban planning / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam

