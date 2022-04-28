Chief Secretary discusses facilities to be provided in courts as per NJIA mandate

Among others, HC Registrar makes a mention of establishment of A.P. Judicial Academy

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Thursday held a video-conference with Registrar (Administration) D. Venkata Ramana and other senior officers of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and those of the Law Department on the facilities to be provided in the courts under the guidance of the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA).

Mr. Venkata Ramana took various issues that needed to be sorted out at the earliest to the notice of Mr. Sharma, and sought necessary action.

He made a particular mention of the establishment of the A.P. Judicial Academy, the construction of the State Legal Services Authority building and buildings for the special courts in the districts, and provision of other facilities.

Mr. Sharma said he would look into the issues and directed the Secretary (Law) to apprise him of the steps taken to implement the mandate given by the NJIA every Monday. Secretary (general administration) H. Arun Kumar was among others present.