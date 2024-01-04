Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer review election preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

January 04, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Officers who will directly participate in the conduct of elections and have been staying in a district for more than three years will be transferred very shortly, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy was speaking at a joint review meeting with Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), at the Secretariat on January 4.

The meeting was organised to review the preparedness for the conduct of general elections that were likely in a couple of months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Postings for new officers would be given in the days to come, the Chief Secretary added. He said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), no officer serving for more than three years in a particular district should be allowed to conduct the elections.

The Chief Secretary also asked the CEO to submit the staff requirement report for deputation of the employees.

ECI review meet on Jan. 10

Mr. Meena said the ECI officials would visit the State on January 9 and 10. The ECI would also hold a review meeting on January 10 in Vijayawada with the officials of all departments concerned and guide them on the conduct of elections. He added that there were 46,165 polling booths in Andhra Pradesh that needed basic facilities as per the guidelines of the ECI.

M. Ravi Prakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), said there were 29 integrated check-posts at the borders, which would be strengthened to control the flow of illegal money, liquor, ganja and others. These apart, there were 76 police check-posts and 14 forest check-posts in the State, and all these would be monitored strictly to prevent any illegal transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.