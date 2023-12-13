HamberMenu
Chief Secretar reviews preparedness for Southern Zonal Council meet

Jawahar Reddy discussed the proceedings and decisions taken in the previous session of the Council

December 13, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy chairing a review meeting on preparedness for the Southern Zonal Council meeting, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy chairing a review meeting on preparedness for the Southern Zonal Council meeting, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials to prepare detailed proposals for discussion in the upcoming Southern Zonal Council meeting, slated for December 29. He reviewed the status of various projects and proposals at his camp office in Vijayawada on December 12 (Tuesday). 

Mr. Jawahar Reddy discussed the proceedings and decisions taken in the previous session of the Council. The discussions covered the ongoing initiatives, resolutions in need of scrutiny, and areas needing improvement. The Chief Secretary, along with other senior officials, reviewed matters related to Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), pending dues from the Central government, Ayushman Bharat, and the transfer of dues pertaining to the power sector from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

