Chief pontiff of Ahobila Mutt denies treasure hunt allegations levelled by former Tirumala priest

April 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Former priest of Tirumala temple A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu suffered a major setback on Monday when the chief pontiff of renowned Ahobila Mutt Sri Ranganatha Yateendra Maha Desikan categorically ruled out the allegations of treasure hunt in the caves surrounding the mutt.

The chief pontiff, who is currently on a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Venkateswara, strongly condemned the allegations levelled by Mr. Dikshitulu in recent times. The chief pontiff said he was not aware of Mr. Dikshitulu’s intentions in degrading himself to such a low level.

Addressing the media, he said the jewellery to the deities was made out of the mutt funds and no financial assistance was received from the TTD.

Responding to a query, the chief pontiff said that the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy had not visited the mutt in the last five years.

