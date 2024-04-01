GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief pontiff of Ahobila Mutt denies treasure hunt allegations levelled by former Tirumala priest

The jewellery to the deities is made out of the mutt  funds and no financial assistance is received from the TTD, he says

April 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The chief pontiff of Ahobilam Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Maha Desikan being received with the temple honours on his arrival at Tirumala.

The chief pontiff of Ahobilam Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Maha Desikan being received with the temple honours on his arrival at Tirumala.

Former priest of Tirumala temple A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu suffered a major setback on Monday when the chief pontiff of renowned Ahobila Mutt Sri Ranganatha Yateendra Maha Desikan categorically ruled out the allegations of treasure hunt in the caves surrounding the mutt. 

The chief pontiff, who is currently on a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Venkateswara, strongly condemned the allegations levelled by Mr. Dikshitulu in recent times. The chief pontiff said he was not aware of Mr. Dikshitulu’s intentions in degrading himself to such a low level.

Addressing the media, he said the jewellery to the deities was made out of the mutt  funds and no financial assistance was received from the TTD.

Responding to a query, the chief pontiff said that the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy had not visited the mutt in the last five years. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.