Chief of Naval Staff reviews preparations for PFR, Milan

He reviews operational preparedness of the ENC fleet

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, who arrived on a two-day visitof theEastern Naval Command, reviewed the preparatory activities for the President’s Fleet Review (PFR) and Multinational Naval Exercise, MILAN, which are scheduledto be held inthe citylater this month, on Wednesday.

AdmiralHari Kumarheld discussions with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, on various issues.He was given an overview of the operational and administrative activities of ENC and was briefed on the COVID-19 mitigation measures undertaken by the Command.

The CNS along with the ENC chief embarked on the ships of the Eastern Fleet and reviewed the operational preparedness of the fleet which included weapon firings and Special Forces operations. The CNS visited key operational and maintenance facilities including the Naval Dockyard and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects.

He addressed officers and sailors of ENC and interacted with them. He was briefed on the recently activated Portable Containerised Medical Facility onboard INS Gharial, a key HADR enabler of the Indian Navy. The Admiral also visited NSTL to review the Indian Navy’s developmental projects being progressed with DRDO during his visit.

Admiral Hari Kumaris accompanied by his wife Kala Hari Kumar, president of NWWA. She interacted with Sarbani Dasgupta, president of NWWA (Eastern Region) and group coordinators of the association. She was briefed on various welfare initiatives and activities undertaken by NWWA during her visit to some of the facilitiesin Visakhapatnam.