Chief Minister’s announcement on Andhra Pradesh’s capital is tantamount to contempt of court, says Payyavula Keshav

The TDP leader sees a ploy to divert people’s attention from the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case

January 31, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Uravakonda Telugu Desam Party MLA Payyavula Keshav on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making a special announcement on the capital of the State, and called it a “contempt of court.”

Addressing the media here, Mr. Keshav, who is also Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, said the A.P. High Court had categorically said that Amaravati was the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and the State Government went on an appeal against the order to the Supreme Court. The case was pending disposal. “Giving a statement like this to mislead people is nothing but contempt of court,” he alleged.

“There are many other reasons too behind the Chief Minister’s announcement, and one among them is Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ploy to divert public attention from the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case as the CBI has speeded up its inquiry after the case is transferred to Hyderabad,” the TDP leader alleged.

