Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party leaders upbeat over Chief Minister’s maiden visit to Parvatipuram-Manyam district on June 28

June 27, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The YSR Congress Party leaders and activists are upbeat over the first-ever visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Kurupam of Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday. He will formally launch the fourth edition of Amma Vodi scheme under which the mothers of school going children will be given financial assistance to ensure proper education for the kids.

Highest pass percentage in Class X

He will reach Kurupam at 10.30 a.m. by helicopter and will stay at the venue for three hours and return to Vijayawada via Visakhapatnam. Parvathipuram-Manyam district topped the State with 87.47 pass percentage in Class X examination. It is said to be the main reason for the selection of the district for launching the fourth tranche of Amma Vodi programme from Kurupam, the second biggest town in the district.

The new district with Parvathipuram as headquarters was created on April 4, 2022 allthogh Parvatipuram is not a Parliamentary constituency.

With the popular demand and potentiality to become the district headquarters, the government created Parvathipuram-Manyam district which is considered to be the gateway for Andhra Pradesh at the northern end of the State. Although it was formed one year ago, it has been facing many teething problems such as staff and fund crunch.

The administrative staff, who are also on the younger side, took it up as a challenge and are making elaborate arrangements for Mr. Jagan’s programme. “We are delighted with the Chief Minister’s tour to Kurupam. His visit is a great honour for the new district,” said District Collector Nishant Kumar.

After the public meeting, Mr. Jagan is scheduled to interact with Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajannadora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and others to review the YSRCP’s activities in the district where tribal population is more than 65%.

YSRCP-North Andhra youth wing in-charge Avanapu Vikram told the media at the venue that the party would get more strength with the Chief Minister’s visit to the district. “YSRCP has strong presence in the tribal areas, including Palakonda, Kurupam and Saluru, which were won by the party in 2014 general elections. The political review meeting to be conducted by the Chief Minister will guide us to improve the party further,” said Mr. Vikram.