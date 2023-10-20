October 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on behalf of the State Government, on Friday, on the auspicious Moola Nakshatram day.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam priests offered him ‘poorna kumbha swagatham’, a ceremonial welcome amidst vedic chants.

Kanaka Durga temple Sthanacharya, Vishnubhotla Sivaprasada Sarma, applied vermillion on Mr. Jagan’s forehead. The Sthanacharya also tied a traditional headgear/turban around the Chief Minister’s head. Carrying silk robes placed on a silver plate on his head, Mr. Jagan, in traditional attire, walked into the temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of goddess Kanaka Durga, who is decked up as Goddess Saraswati. Vedic scholars blessed him by reciting hymns. They also gave him prasadam and presented a portrait of the Goddess.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana and temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao were present, along with the priests who welcomed the Chief Minister to the temple. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and others were present.

Kanaka Durga temple witnessed a moderate rush during the early hours of the day. The rush picked up thereafter. The devotees entered the queue lines from midnight itself to have a glimpse of the deity. But compared to previous years, the rush was moderate. The devotee rush near Vinayaka temple on Canal Road, which is usually taken into account to clear the queue lines atop Indrakeeladri, was also moderate.

The Kanaka Durga temple officials could ensure no VIP breaks till 9 a.m. All five queue lines were made free darshan lines. The Temple authorities expected a heavy rush on account of Moola Nakshatram. According to temple officials, the rush would be around 1.10 lakh by 6 p.m. and close to 1.80 lakh by night.

