Chief Minister wants to create one entrepreneur in every family in A.P., says MSME Minister

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wants to create one entrepreneur in every family and wants the State to grow 15% annually as it is currently lagging behind other States, said Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the curtain-raiser event in Vijayawada on Tuesday, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) for its ‘Business Expo 2024’ to be held between November 29 and December 1 in Vijayawada.

“Our motto is ‘Think Global and Act Global.’ The government is keen on winning the trust of entrepreneurs and we are offering land at initial rates and striving hard to resolve issues pertaining Auto Nagars and Mallavalli Industrial Park,” Mr. Srinivas said. He further stated that the government plans to set up incubation centres and is formulating a virtual workplace policy with incentives for people who set up workplaces.

Expressing happiness at the incorporation of the federation’s suggestions in the recently-launched policies, A.P. Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao requested the government to set up an MSME Facilitation Centre in every district and revamp the District Industries Centres. “The government should focus on bringing down the cost of production, especially inputs costs like fuel, power and other raw materials, which has become a burden for MSMEs,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation CEO Nandani Salaria, who participated as the guest of honour said: “The government has to act as a facilitator to MSMEs and should collaborate with them for the growth of the sector. Andhra Pradesh has the potential to grow but is obstructed by the skill gap, however, with various measures initiated by the State government, skill availability in the State will imrpove.”

Mr. Bhaskara Rao said the Business Expo is aimed at promoting MSMEs and business enterprises in the State. More than 150 exhibitors from various sectors such as Manufacturing, MSMEs, Automobiles, Food Processing, Tourism and Hospitality, Infrastructure and Real Estate, are expected to participate.