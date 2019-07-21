Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister visits passport office

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi arriving at the PSK, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi arriving at the PSK, in Vijayawada on Saturday.  

more-in

Jagan Mohan Reddy applies for diplomatic passport

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Passport Seva Kendra on M.G. Road here on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy submitted documents, fingerprints and photographs required for the issue of a diplomatic passport, having assumed charge as the Chief Minister of the State. Mr. Reddy was accompanied by his wife Bharathi.

Officers, Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and local YSRCP leaders were present.

Ms. Bharathi also submitted documents for the issue of a diplomatic passport.

Mr. Reddy spent about 20 minutes at the PSK and interacted with the officers before leaving.

Meanwhile, the police ensured that traffic flow on the busy M.G. Road was least affected due to the Chief Minister’s visit.

The PSK was closed for the rest of the day. It usually remains closed on Saturday and Sunday as per the schedule.

Mr. Reddy was supposed to visit the PSK on Saturday last, but could not make it due to tight schedule.

The diplomatic passport extends certain privileges and official tour status to the holders during foreign tours as per protocol.

A few weeks ago, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the PSK and surrendered his diplomatic passport and obtained an ordinary passport later.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 10:05:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/chief-minister-visits-passport-office/article28622216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY