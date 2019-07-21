Chief Minister visits passport office

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Passport Seva Kendra on M.G. Road here on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy submitted documents, fingerprints and photographs required for the issue of a diplomatic passport, having assumed charge as the Chief Minister of the State. Mr. Reddy was accompanied by his wife Bharathi.

Officers, Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and local YSRCP leaders were present.

Ms. Bharathi also submitted documents for the issue of a diplomatic passport.

Mr. Reddy spent about 20 minutes at the PSK and interacted with the officers before leaving.

Meanwhile, the police ensured that traffic flow on the busy M.G. Road was least affected due to the Chief Minister’s visit.

The PSK was closed for the rest of the day. It usually remains closed on Saturday and Sunday as per the schedule.

Mr. Reddy was supposed to visit the PSK on Saturday last, but could not make it due to tight schedule.

The diplomatic passport extends certain privileges and official tour status to the holders during foreign tours as per protocol.

A few weeks ago, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the PSK and surrendered his diplomatic passport and obtained an ordinary passport later.