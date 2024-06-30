GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister urged to ensure OBC status for Kalinga Komati community

Updated - June 30, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 06:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kalinga Komati Sangham State president Boina Govindarajulu explaining issues of the community to Minister for Agriculture K. Atchannaidu in Tekkali of Srikakulam district.

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Komati Sangham’s State president Boina Govindarajulu on Sunday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take initiative for the inclusion of the community in the Other Backward Castes’ (OBC) list so that the youngsters of the community would get jobs and seats in Central government institutions.

Speaking to media in Tekkali of Srikakulam district, he said that the community had extended its wholehearted support for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the recently concluded elections.

“Mr. Chandrababu assured to take up the OBC issue during election campaign. We hope it would be carried out as he can use his good office to fulfil the promise. The community would also send a delegation to New Delhi to explain the socioeconomic conditions of the community to the concerned Ministers and officials,” said Mr. Govindarajulu.

He said that the issue was brought to the notice of the Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu also.

