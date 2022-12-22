  1. EPaper
Chief Minister to visit Kadapa district on December 23

Jagan Mohan Reddy will address public meetings, take part in stone-laying programmes, and participate in Christmas celebrations at CSI Church at Pulivendula during his three-day tour of the district

December 22, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated December 23, 2022 08:05 am IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy consoling the family members of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, at their residence in Tirupati on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Kadapa district for a three-day tour commencing Friday.

According to the officials, the Chief Minister will leave for Kadapa from the Gannavaram airport at 12 noon.

His itinerary includes participation in special prayers at Ameenpir Dargah in Kadapa, followed by a public meeting at Kamalapuram, before leaving for Idupulapaya for night halt.

On Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer prayers at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya. Later, he will take part in the inauguration and stone-laying programmes of civic works. In the afternoon, he will address a public meeting at Rayalapuram.

On December 25, the Chief Minister will take part in the special prayers at the CSI Church at Pulivendula as part of the Christmas celebrations. Later, he will leave for Gannavaram.

Jagan consoles Chevireddy’s family

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister arrived at the Renigunta airport from Orvakallu in Kurnool district on Thursday evening.

He drove to the house of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at Tummalagunta in Tirupati and consoled his family members over the demise of his father Subramanyam Reddy, who passed away on December 20.

After spending for about half-an-hour with the family members, the Chief Minister left for Gannavaram.

District MLAs, senior party leaders, and officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

