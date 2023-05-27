Chief Minister to release Rythu Bharosa benefit at Pathikonda in Kurnool district on May 30

May 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pathikonda in the district on Tuesday to formally release ₹7,500 per head under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to all farmers in the State. He will also release input subsidy of ₹44.19 crore to compensate for the crop loss from March to May this year due to hailstorms and untimely heavy rains.

The total area in which the crops were damaged has been assessed at 3,0382.12 hectares in Andhra Pradesh and the number of affected farmers are 47,999. Nandyal district recorded the highest damage to horticulture and agriculture crops in 7,851 hectares affecting 10,434 farmers, and the input subsidy to be given is ₹10.22 crore followed by ₹8.36 crore in Anantapur district to 5,311 farmers covering crop loss in about 4,303 hectares.

Rainfall

While March recorded 13.5 mm of average rainfall, which is 542% excess against a normal of 2.1 mm, in May against 28 mm of normal rainfall 72 mm of rain was registered in Anantapur district till Saturday. Hailstorms and untimely rains led to huge agriculture crop damages in Nandyal and Anantapur districts. The affected crops were maize, paddy, jowar, groundnut, cotton and chilli, said Anantapur and Nandyal District Agriculture Officers B. Chandra Naik and Senagavarapu Venkateswara Rao respectively.

While in Anantapur district 2,87,479 land owners will receive ₹158.11 core of Rythu Bharosa amount, in Nandyal district 2,19,791 farmers will get ₹120.97 crore on May 30.

The State Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram and District Collector G. Srujana meanwhile, inspected the Chief Minister’s public meeting venue in Pathikonda on Saturday. The Superintendent of Police, G. Krishnakanth, and other officers too reviewed the security arrangements to be made for the meeting.