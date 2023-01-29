HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister to release aid under ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ in Andhra Pradesh on January 30

A sum of ₹330.15 crore will be credited into the accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries across the State under the scheme

January 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the third tranche of the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’, a direct benefit transfer scheme under which self-employed persons will be given financial assistance, at a programme at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Monday.

A financial assistance of ₹330.15 crore will be credited into the accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries across the State.

The State government has been providing an assistance of ₹10,000 per annum under the scheme to Nayee Brahmins, Rajakas and tailors among the Backward Classes, who depend on traditional caste-based occupations for their livelihood.

With the release of the third tranche, the total assistance released so far will be ₹30,000 to each beneficiary. The total number of beneficiaries in the year 2020-21 was 2,98,122 and the amount disbursed was ₹298.12 crore.

During the year 2021-22, the number of beneficiaries was 2,99,116, while the amount disbursed was ₹299.12 crore.

In 2022-23, as many as 3,30,145 beneficiaries are being given ₹330.15 crore. This takes the total to ₹927.39 crore.

The list of eligible candidates is displayed in the village and ward secretariats, and a social audit is conducted while selecting the beneficiaries. The government will provide another opportunity for those who are eligible but are not able to avail themselves of the benefit in June and December.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.