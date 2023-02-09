HamberMenu
Chief Minister to release ₹38.18 crore under ‘YSR Kalyanamastu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes in Andhra Pradesh on February 10 

A total of 4,536 people who entered wedlock between October and December 2022 to receive the benefit

February 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting ₹38.18 crore into the bank accounts of those who got married in October - December 2022 under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes on February 10.

A total of 4,536 persons who entered the wedlock during the period will be receiving the benefit, according to an official release.

Eligibility

It is stated that both the brides and bridegrooms should have passed Class 10 and be aged not less than 18 and 21 respectively.

The schemes are aimed at preventing child marriage and school dropouts, and will be of utmost benefit to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities who cannot afford the marriage expenditure.

Applications have to be submitted at the village and ward secretariats for availing of the scheme within 60 days of the marriage. Financial assistance under the schemes will be released once in a quarter.

The release said that the TDP government had given up the scheme in 2018 when it owed nearly ₹69 crore to the eligible beneficiaries.

