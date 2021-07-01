Chief Minister to lay foundation stone for model town, water grid in Pulivendula

Jagan is scheduled to visit Kadapa district on July 7, 8

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay foundation stone for many development works in his home district of Kadapa next week.

As part of his two-day tour on July 7 and 8, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for a model town in Pulivendula and another for the water grid project proposed to be implemented at a cost of ₹480 crore.

The Pulivendula constituency is getting a facelift ahead of the visit. The Chief Minister will perform the ‘bhumi puja’ for developmental works in Badvel town proposed at a cost of ₹150 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation two roads in Kadapa laid at a cost of ₹80 crore.

Kadapa Collector Ch. Hari Kiran held a review meeting with Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Reddy and others on Wednesday on the arrangements to be made ahead of the visit.

The Collector inspected the helipad being developed near Bhakarapuram where the Chief Minister is scheduled to land and the YSR Sports Arena in Pulivendula, where a public meeting is scheduled to be held.