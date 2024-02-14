ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch week-long programme to distribute cash awards to volunteers in A.P.

February 14, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government increases the prize money to be given under Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: handout

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch a week-long State-wide programme to present the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village / ward secretariat volunteers, at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Thursday.

“The increase in cash rewards serves as a token of appreciation for their selfless dedication, aiming to inspire them to persist in their service with unwavering spirit,” according to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government will give away the cash awards worth ₹392.05 crore to the volunteers in the State. Under Seva Vajra, a cash award of ₹45,000 will be given as against the existing ₹30,000. Similarly, ₹30,000 will be given under Seva Ratna as against the existing ₹20,000, and ₹15,000 under Seva Mitra as against ₹10,000 now, the release says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, 997 volunteers who collected good quality testimonials from the beneficiaries of Pension Kanuka, Aasara and other schemes have been selected transparently by a committee headed by the district Collector, and they will be given a cash prize of ₹1.61 crore. Each of them will receive ₹15,000 at the mandal/town/ municipal corporation level, ₹20,000 at the constituency level, and ₹25,000 at the district level, the release adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US