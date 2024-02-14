GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister to launch week-long programme to distribute cash awards to volunteers in A.P.

Government increases the prize money to be given under Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards

February 14, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch a week-long State-wide programme to present the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village / ward secretariat volunteers, at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Thursday.

“The increase in cash rewards serves as a token of appreciation for their selfless dedication, aiming to inspire them to persist in their service with unwavering spirit,” according to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government will give away the cash awards worth ₹392.05 crore to the volunteers in the State. Under Seva Vajra, a cash award of ₹45,000 will be given as against the existing ₹30,000. Similarly, ₹30,000 will be given under Seva Ratna as against the existing ₹20,000, and ₹15,000 under Seva Mitra as against ₹10,000 now, the release says.

In addition, 997 volunteers who collected good quality testimonials from the beneficiaries of Pension Kanuka, Aasara and other schemes have been selected transparently by a committee headed by the district Collector, and they will be given a cash prize of ₹1.61 crore. Each of them will receive ₹15,000 at the mandal/town/ municipal corporation level, ₹20,000 at the constituency level, and ₹25,000 at the district level, the release adds.

