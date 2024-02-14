Chief Minister to launch week-long programme to distribute cash awards to volunteers in A.P.

February 14, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch a week-long State-wide programme to present the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village / ward secretariat volunteers, at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Thursday.

“The increase in cash rewards serves as a token of appreciation for their selfless dedication, aiming to inspire them to persist in their service with unwavering spirit,” according to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government will give away the cash awards worth ₹392.05 crore to the volunteers in the State. Under Seva Vajra, a cash award of ₹45,000 will be given as against the existing ₹30,000. Similarly, ₹30,000 will be given under Seva Ratna as against the existing ₹20,000, and ₹15,000 under Seva Mitra as against ₹10,000 now, the release says.

In addition, 997 volunteers who collected good quality testimonials from the beneficiaries of Pension Kanuka, Aasara and other schemes have been selected transparently by a committee headed by the district Collector, and they will be given a cash prize of ₹1.61 crore. Each of them will receive ₹15,000 at the mandal/town/ municipal corporation level, ₹20,000 at the constituency level, and ₹25,000 at the district level, the release adds.