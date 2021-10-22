Chief Minister to inaugurate NAD flyover

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam city on Saturday to attend a private function. He would also take part in the inauguration of several projects of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during his visit.

Among the projects to be inaugurated include the NAD flyover and Waste to Energy Recycling Plant.

In this regard, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and other senior officials conducted inspections at the NAD flyover and renovated VUDA Park.

According to the schedule, Mr. Jagan would arrive at the airport at 4.45 p.m. and will have an interaction with public representatives at the premises. He would reach NAD junction at around 5.35 p.m. and would inaugurate the NAD flyover and six other works by VMRDA. The Chief Minister would then leave for the renovated VUDA Park on Beach Road and inaugurate it, apart from four other works of the GVMC. At 6.15 p.m., he would attend a private function and would leave Vizag at around 7 p.m.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and VMRDA Commissioner K. Venkat Reddy briefed about the arrangements being made at VUDA Park and NAD Flyover for the Chief Minister’s visit.