Chief Minister to inaugurate A.P.’s largest TIDCO housing colony in Gudivada today

June 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The stage is set for the inauguration of Andhra Pradesh’s largest housing colony being developed by the A.P. Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) in an area of 77.46 acres at Mallayyapalem village in Gudivada mandal of Krishna district.

Named ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’, the colony will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at 9 a.m. on Friday (June 9) who will later hand over the flats in the colony to beneficiaries under the State government’s housing scheme.

In all, the colony has 8,912 flats in G+3 buildings of which 1,584 flats are 300 square feet in size, 992 flats are of 365 square feet and 6,336 flats are of 430 square feet, according to officials. While 3,296 units were built in the first phase of the project, 5,616 units were built in the second phase.

So far, registration of 6,693 flats has been completed free of cost by the government.

The flats were built using shear wall technology. The land was acquired in 2008 and 2009 by the government and the first phase of construction began in 2017 while the second phase of construction began in 2018. The construction was called off in May 2019 as not more than 25% work was completed. Work was restarted in July 2021.

The colony is built at a cost of ₹720 crore of which ₹133 crore was borne by the Central government under the Affordable Housing in Partnership - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and the State government bearing a cost of ₹289 crore. Beneficiaries bore an amount of ₹296 crore in the form of upfront contribution and bank loan. The beneficiary’s upfront contribution is ₹34 crore and so far ₹16 crore has been collected while ₹195 crore of ₹262 crore bank loan amount has been collected.

The layout, the largest in the state, will have CC roads of 5.9 km in length and stormwater drains of 10 km in length.

The colony has a ground-level service reservoir (GLSR) and pumproom with a capacity of 250 kilolitres per day.

The government has provided approach roads, underground drainage systems, electricity, sewage treatment plants and other basic amenities in the layout.

The cost of a 300 sq ft flat is ₹6.55 lakh and the Centre’s share is ₹1.50 lakh, and the State government bearing the remaining cost of ₹5.05 lakh. For a 365 sq ft flat worth ₹7.55 lakh, beneficiaries paid ₹25,000 while the Centre paid ₹1.5 lakh, the State paid ₹2.65 lakh and the remaining ₹3.15 lakh is paid through a bank loan. Similarly, for a 430 sqft flat worth ₹8.55 lakh, the Centre paid ₹1.50 lakh, the State government paid ₹2.90 lakh while the beneficiary paid ₹50,000 and ₹3.65 lakh is provided through a bank loan.

All the arrangements for the inauguration and distribution of the documents related to the flats to the beneficiaries were made by the Krishna district administration.