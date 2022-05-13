Chief Minister to inaugurate 15MW waste-to-energy plant

May 13, 2022 19:21 IST

MoU signed with APSPDCL to provide power at ₹6.20 per unit

A 15 megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy plant established by Guntur Municipal Corporation with Jindal Ecopolis is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 5.

Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited the plant and asked the personnel to make elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The waste-to-energy plant is the biggest of its kind in the State where 12 ULBs, including Guntur and Vijayawada Municipal Corporations, have signed an MoU with Jindal Ecopolis to process the solid waste and convert it to energy by using incineration technology. The firm has already signed an agreement with APSPDCL to provide power at ₹6.20 per unit and the Swachh Andhra Pradesh is the nodal agency for the project.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation had allotted 15.50 acres of land near the dumping yard and proposed to supply treated water from the STP.