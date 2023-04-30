HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister to felicitate village/ward volunteers in Kovvur public meeting on May 5

April 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOVVUR (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate village/ward volunteers during the State-level ‘Volunteers ku Vandanam’ programme scheduled to be held at Kovvur in East Godavari district on May 5. Collector K. Madhavilatha said the Chief Minister would also take part in a 2.1-kilometre roadshow before addressing the public in Kovvur. The district administration are readying medical and health facilities to avoid any untoward incident due to the scorching heat. The collector said a good number of health staff and ambulances would be stationed at the public meeting and the roadshow.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.