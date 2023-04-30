Chief Minister to felicitate village/ward volunteers in Kovvur public meeting on May 5

April 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOVVUR (EAST GODAVARI)

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate village/ward volunteers during the State-level ‘Volunteers ku Vandanam’ programme scheduled to be held at Kovvur in East Godavari district on May 5. Collector K. Madhavilatha said the Chief Minister would also take part in a 2.1-kilometre roadshow before addressing the public in Kovvur. The district administration are readying medical and health facilities to avoid any untoward incident due to the scorching heat. The collector said a good number of health staff and ambulances would be stationed at the public meeting and the roadshow.