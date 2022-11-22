  1. EPaper
Chief Minister to distribute certificates to YSR Jagananna Bhu Hakku beneficiaries at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district on Nov. 23

Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to discuss political situation in Srikakulam district

November 22, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Narasannapeta, on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to speak about the series of developmental activities including the construction of a sea port at Bhavanapadu and sanctioning of funds for the off-shore project during his scheduled visit to Srikakulam district on November 23 (Wednesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address a public meeting in Narasannapeta after distribution of certificates to the beneficiaries of the YSR Jagananna Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Pathakam. As per the schedule, the Chief Minister is expected to reach the venue at around 11 p.m. and stay till 1.30 p.m.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to highlight the achievements of the government including the successful implementation of welfare schemes including the YSR Jagananna Bhu Hakku programme as a part of which survey of lands had been completed in 384 villages.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour. “Hassle-free rights over land has turned out to be a boon for farmers. The certificates issued under the scheme help them enjoy the property rights. They become eligible for loans and selling their properties without hindrance,” said former Deputy Chief Minister and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas while addressing the media.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and other YSRCP leaders will attend the meeting. On the sidelines of the pubic meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss with them the political situation in Srikakulam district.

Despite huge mandate for the YSRCP across the State in the 2019 elections, the TDP won an MP seat and three Assembly seats in Srikakulam district.

