Chief Minister to attend ‘Maha Poornahuti’ at IGMC Stadium on May 17

May 15, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the ‘Maha Poornahuti’ ritual to be held on the concluding day of the ‘Maha Yagnam’ at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on May 17 (Wednesday).

‘Maha Poornahuti’ will be performed at 11.38 a.m. amidst the chants of veda pandits at the ‘Yagashala’, said Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana after reviewing the arrangements for the ‘Maha Yagnam’ on the fourth day on Monday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said elaborate arrangements are being made for the devotees attending the event on Wednesday. In all, he said 35 counters had been arranged for ‘Annadanam’ and distribution of ‘Prasadam’.

Abhishekham was performed to Sri Mahalakshmi Devi with the sacred water from different seas and rivers including the Manas Sarovar. Priests performed Sudarshana homam. They also performed special pujas to Lord Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Raja Shyamala Ammavaru on the occasion, the Endowments Minister said.

Radhams of various temples from across the State were brought to the Yagashala for the devotees to have the darshan of deities of different shrines, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

The pandits performed ‘Kalyanotsavam’ of Srisailam Bramaramba and Mallikharjuna Swamy on Monday. ‘Mohini Basmasura Samharam’ dance recital and other cultural programmes were arranged at the venue.

On Tuesday (May 16), Kalyanotsavam of Simhachala Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be performed, the Minister said.