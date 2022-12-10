  1. EPaper
Chief Minister takes part in Prime Minister’s video-conference on G-20 Summit

December 10, 2022 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the all-party meeting on G-20 Summit, in New Delhi on December 5.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday participated in a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s preparedness to host the G-20 Summit next year.

Mr. Modi addressed the Governors, Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories regarding India’s presidency of the Group of Twenty nations, which it assumed on December 1.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and Chief Minister’s Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah were among those present.

Friday’s deliberations followed an all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister on December 5, which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and a host of other senior leaders from across the country attended.

