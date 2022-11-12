Chief Minister sought Prime Minister’s intervention in resolving pending issues of Andhra Pradesh, says Botcha

The Education Minister refuted the criticism of the opposition parties in this regard

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting the claims of the opposition parties that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take up issues pertaining to the State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on Saturday, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister clearly explained about the pending issues and sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve them.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Satyanarayana backed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that development of the State was above politics.

The Minister said the public meeting at AU Engineering College grounds was a huge success. Lakhs of people from the Uttarandhra region attended the programme, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

H also questioned what was wrong with the constructions at Rushikonda.

Responding on a question on JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Vizianagaram district, Mr. Satyanarayana said the JSP leader could visit the Jagananna layout in Vizianagaram, which was one of the biggest in Uttarandhra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the layout was spread over 400 acres. About 12,000 pattas had been given and 10,000 houses were already sanctioned, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app