Chief Minister sought Prime Minister’s intervention in resolving pending issues of Andhra Pradesh, says Botcha

Refuting the claims of the opposition parties that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take up issues pertaining to the State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on Saturday, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister clearly explained about the pending issues and sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve them.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Satyanarayana backed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that development of the State was above politics.

The Minister said the public meeting at AU Engineering College grounds was a huge success. Lakhs of people from the Uttarandhra region attended the programme, he added.

H also questioned what was wrong with the constructions at Rushikonda.

Responding on a question on JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Vizianagaram district, Mr. Satyanarayana said the JSP leader could visit the Jagananna layout in Vizianagaram, which was one of the biggest in Uttarandhra.

He said the layout was spread over 400 acres. About 12,000 pattas had been given and 10,000 houses were already sanctioned, he added.