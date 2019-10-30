Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sees good response to Spandana

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that a majority of petitions received at the Spandana programme were related to housing sites, pensions and ration cards. As many as 6,99,548 petitions were received so far, while 5,57, 553 (80%) were addressed to, pending were 49,337 and 92,656 were rejected.

“There is a very good response to the programme. A smile on the faces of the officials while receiving representations from the public would ensure 50% of good governance and curbing corruption would ensure the remaining 50%,” he said at a review meeting on the programme on Tuesday.

Stating that 22,79,670 beneficiaries were identified so far for distribution of house-site pattas, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said nowhere in the country so many beneficiaries were identified.

The house sites were being registered in the name of women. Efforts were being made to give the sites only in the urban areas. Two cents of land was being registered at the rate of only Re 1. First priority would be given to the people who live on canal bunds and river beds.

According to estimates, at least six lakh houses would be needed for such people, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure the display of representations of the people in the Village Secretariats. “Keep computers, scanners and, lamination printers ready at the Village Secretariats so that pension and rations cards could be printed there from January 1,” he said.

Directive to Collectors

Directing the District Collectors to focus on Rythu Bharosa, he said that errors in Aadhaar seeding and other related problems have to be addressed to by November 15. The officials told the Chief Minister that efforts were being made to reopen the bank accounts of 1.87 lakh farmers so that Rythu Bharosa funds could be disbursed to them. Similarly, efforts were being made to correct the Aadhaar details of 4.89 lakh farmers.

Village volunteers

The government would fill up the posts of 19,000 village volunteers in the urban areas and 9,000 posts in the rural areas by November third week.