Chief Minister releases first instalment of financial aid to beneficiaries under ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ in Andhra Pradesh

February 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday deposited an amount of ₹19.95 crore as first instalment of financial assistance under the ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ programme.

The scheme would benefit 213 eligible SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students who had secured admission this year in top 200 universities abroad that were ranked as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University rankings.

Speaking after clicking the button virtually to transfer the amount to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister called upon the beneficiaries to pursue their academic careers seriously and bring name and fame to the State and the country on international platforms.

The scheme would usher in a golden era in the State’s history, as it extended financial support to meritorious students who wanted to pursue academic careers abroad but were facing financial difficulties.

“The government is investing more in education than in any other sector, and is considering it as an investment in human resources. The students should reach greater heights using it,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding, “Students should not lose educational opportunities abroad due to poverty.”

Leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar had pursued their higher studies in foreign Universities. U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had also studied at world-famous universities. CEOs such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft had reached top positions after pursuing higher studies in world-class universities, the Chief Minister said, and asked the students to remember the State when they attain top positions.

Alleging that the scheme had lacked transparency and was mired in corruption during the TDP term, he said a meagre financial assistance of ₹15 lakh to the SC, ST, BC and Minority students and ₹10 lakh to the EBC students was offered under it.

“In contrast, the YSRCP government has been reimbursing the total tuition fee of ₹1.25 crore fixed by the top universities abroad,” the Chief Minister said.

The TDP government had fixed an annual family income limit of ₹6 lakh for availing of the scheme, which was ultimately wound up as the arrears mounted to ₹318 crore, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The YSRCP government, on the other hand, enhanced the income limit to ₹8 lakh to benefit more students.

“Under the scheme, which is implemented transparently, the government will reimburse the tuition fee of up to ₹1.25 crore to the SC, ST, BC and Minority students and to the EBC students (up to ₹1 crore) who secure ranks in top 100 universities,” he said.

Similarly, tuition fee would be reimbursed up to ₹75 lakh to the SC, ST, BC and Minority students and up to ₹50 lakh, or 50% of the tuition fee, whichever is less, for the EBC students who secure admissions in the universities ranked between 100 and 200 as per the QS World University rankings.

Dial ‘1902’ for assistance

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance to study abroad, or those who wanted to lodge complaints could reach the government by dialling ‘1902’, where a specially assigned IAS officer would attend to the calls at the CMO.

Every year, the State-level selection committee headed by the Principal Secretaries of the departments concerned would select the eligible students taking admissions in QS-ranked foreign universities for fall and spring seasons as per their admission schedule.

The first instalment of the scheme would be paid on acquiring immigration card (I-94), the second instalment after the results of the first semester, the third instalment after the results of the second semester, and the last and fourth instalment after successful completion of the fourth semester.

The Chief Minister also virtually interacted with some of the beneficiaries and their parents, who thanked him for the gesture.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha (Minority Welfare); Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna; Principal Secretary (BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi; Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz; A.P. Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy; Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD G. Rekha Rani; and senior officials were present.