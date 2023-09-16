ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister releases ₹536.77 crore aid for women under Kapu Nestham scheme in Andhra Pradesh

September 16, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - NIDADAVOLU

More than 3.57 lakh women received the aid through Direct Benefit Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 16 released ₹536.77 crore financial aid to over 3.57 lakh women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme at Nidadavolu in East Godavari district.

The aid was released by clicking a button to deposit the amount in individual accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The beneficiaries are in the 45-60 age group and an individual beneficiary gets an annual aid of ₹15,000.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reddy claimed that Kapu candidates hold 9.5% of jobs in the 2.06 lakh government job recruitments done in the past four years.

Public representatives from the Godavari region were also present during the event.

