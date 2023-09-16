HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister releases ₹536.77 crore aid for women under Kapu Nestham scheme in Andhra Pradesh

More than 3.57 lakh women received the aid through Direct Benefit Scheme

September 16, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - NIDADAVOLU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 16 released ₹536.77 crore financial aid to over 3.57 lakh women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme at Nidadavolu in East Godavari district.

The aid was released by clicking a button to deposit the amount in individual accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The beneficiaries are in the 45-60 age group and an individual beneficiary gets an annual aid of ₹15,000.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reddy claimed that Kapu candidates hold 9.5% of government jobs in the 2.06 lakh government job recruitments in the past four years.

Public representatives from the Godavari region were also present during the event.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.