ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister reaches out to girl orphaned in roof collapse incident

Published - August 04, 2024 05:35 am IST - NANDYAL

Tallapureddy Guru Prasanna lost her parents and two sibling in the accident; Naidu announces ₹10 lakh financial assistance on behalf of the government and promises to take care of the girl’s education through the TDP

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised all support to 15-year-old Tallapureddy Guru Prasanna, who was orphaned following the death of her parents and two siblings in a roof collapse incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides announcing a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh on behalf of the government, Mr. Naidu instructed the officials to provide ₹2 lakh as financial aid to the girl’s 70-year-old grandmother T. Nagamma, who is currently taking care of Prasanna.

Tallapureddy Gurusekhar, his wife Dastagiramma, and daughters Pavitra and Gurulakshmi died as the roof of the house in which they were sleeping collapsed at Chinnawangali village of Chagalamarri mandal in the district late on Thursday night.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Mr. Naidu said the TDP would take care of the educational needs of Prasanna, who is studying in Class 10 at Proddutur in Kadapa district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US