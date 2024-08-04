Chief Minister reaches out to girl orphaned in roof collapse incident

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised all support to 15-year-old Tallapureddy Guru Prasanna, who was orphaned following the death of her parents and two siblings in a roof collapse incident.

Besides announcing a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh on behalf of the government, Mr. Naidu instructed the officials to provide ₹2 lakh as financial aid to the girl’s 70-year-old grandmother T. Nagamma, who is currently taking care of Prasanna.

Tallapureddy Gurusekhar, his wife Dastagiramma, and daughters Pavitra and Gurulakshmi died as the roof of the house in which they were sleeping collapsed at Chinnawangali village of Chagalamarri mandal in the district late on Thursday night.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Mr. Naidu said the TDP would take care of the educational needs of Prasanna, who is studying in Class 10 at Proddutur in Kadapa district.