Chief Minister plans weekly visits to the ward /village secretariats

‘COVID-19 situation has eased, but we need to be alert till all are vaccinated’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will be visiting two ward / village secretariats every week after the COVID-19 situation abates, and that he wants to ensure that people get every service delivered at their doorstep.

Pat for officials

“I am happy to note that the devastating wave of COVID-19 has abated to an extent and the case positive ratio has fallen to 3.36%. But we should be on the guard until the vaccination process is over. I appreciate the efforts of the administration and thank all the District Collectors for the wonderful work they have done. The entire administration, from the Collector down to the revenue and police personnel, and ASHA workers, has done well. The multiple strategies we have adopted, including imposition of partial curfew from May 5 and door-to-door fever surveys, have yielded good results,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the weekly review of the Spandana programme held on Tuesday with all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other heads of departments.

Reiterating that one had to live with COVID-19, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would ensure that everyone was vaccinated. He also said that the fever survey should be continued under the supervision of the Joint Collectors and ‘104’ helpline should be continued.

“Ensure that Rt-PCR tests are continued as these are gold standard tests to identify positive cases. I also direct the Collectors to ensure that all COVID-19 designated hospitals are supervised and all facilities, including quality of food, availability of oxygen and sanitation, are monitored and a review held for every 15 days,” he said.

He further said that COVID-19 services were offered at 322 hospitals, where 4,592 ICU beds and 3,196 nNon-ICU beds were available. There were 15,309 oxygen beds available. He also directed that all the hospitals be covered with CCTV network.

Paediatric wards

“We are not sure whether there will be a third wave, and we are also not sure of its effect on children. But we should remain on high alert and not let the guard down. Special paediatric wards should be set up at all the teaching hospitals. We are setting up 10 Litre oxygen plants at major hospitals,” the Chief Minister said.

He also asked the Collectors to formulate an action plan for the next two months.

On vaccination, he said that 1.28 crore people had been vaccinated so far. Of them, 32.58 lakh had received the jab twice and 96.25 lakh once.

Inoculation of those below 45 years could start if the process for those above 45 years was completed.

The Chief Minister also said that 16 teaching hospitals were being set up and incentives being given to private establishments who were willing to invest in the State.

E-cropping

Mr. Jagan also spoke on agriculture and asked the officials to focus on e-cropping, which could provide a one-stop solution to the problems faced in input subsidy, insurance, procurement and crop loans. He said that every cop was being geo-fenced.

“We are celebrating July 8 as Farmers’ Day, and Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatras will be held from July 9. I am directing the Agriculture Department to take action against those selling fake seeds and ensure loans are disbursed to tenant farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments in ensuring 17 crore person days.

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and DGP Gautam Sawang were other present.