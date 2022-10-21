Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs in Vijayawada

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying a wreath at the pylon during the Police Commemoration Day programme in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the performance of the Andhra Pradesh police had improved and the activities of the CPI-Maoist and terrorists had come down in the State.

He said that top priority was being given for protection of women, children and the poor. He told the police not to compromise in maintaining law and order.

The Chief Minister, along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, paid tributes to the police personnel who died while discharging their duties by placing wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial, to mark the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday.

He and others observed a few minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The police personnel of different wings participated in the Commemoration Day Parade.

The Chief Minister, while recalling the services of the personnel, promised to help the bereaved families in all aspects. He contributed to a fund for the police personnel on the occasion.

Disha App

About 1.17 crore women registered through the Disha mobile app, and the police participated in 1,237 rescue operations after receiving calls from the victims.

About 16,000 Mahila Police had been appointed in the Grama and Ward Sachivalayams for women and children’s security.

The crime rate had come down and the response time too had decreased, the Chief Minister said.

“Five police officers who responded quickly to the calls have been awarded the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards. Due to increased awareness, better access to the police and use of technology more complaints are being registered,” the Chief Minister said.

The investigation period in the cases related to crime against women had come down to 42 days in 2022, which was 167 days in 2017. The Disha Police Stations and other initiatives were helping police to check crime against women and children, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Weekly day off

The Chief Minister said the government was keen on giving a weekly day off, but was unable to implement it due to shortage of staff in the stations. To increase the strength of the force, orders were issued on Thursday for recruiting 6,511 personnel in the department, he said.

Reservation would be provided for home guards in the fresh recruitments. The government was also taking steps to create IR Battalions at Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Chittoor and Prakasam districts, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.