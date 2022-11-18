Chief Minister okays proposal to fill vacancies in welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh 

November 18, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department to take steps to fill the vacancies in welfare hostels across the State.

The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal to fill 759 welfare officer and 80 caretaker posts in various hostels.

Out of the 759 welfare officer posts to be filled, 171 will be posted in Tribal Welfare Gurukula Hostels.

The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to fill the Class-IV posts in post-matric hostels.

At a review meeting of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department at his camp office on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for strict monitoring of the functioning of all welfare hostels and anganwadis.

He said that the Nadu-Nedu programme would be implemented in Gurukul schools and hostels. Take up Nadu-Nedu works in 1,366 Gurukul schools and hostels out of 3,013 facilities in the State in the first phase at an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore. The total cost was estimated to be ₹3,364 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister further asked the officials to renovate all hostels in the western region of Kurnool district in the first phase. The first phase works should begin in January and be completed in one year, he said. Modernisation of kitchens should be given priority while upgrading basic infrastructure in Gurukul hostels, he said.

He also asked the officials to chalk out an action plan for monitoring the Nadu-Nedu programme in the anganwadis that would be implemented in three phases.

‘Ensure cleanliness’

“Ensure that flavoured milk is supplied to inmates of all anganwadis in the State in the next three months. Cleanliness and proper maintenance of toilets is a must in all the anganwadis. Inmates of hostels should never feel they are staying in captivity,” he said.

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan; Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) G. Jaya Lakshmi; Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M. Ravichandra; Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana; APDDCF MD A. Babu; Director (Women and Child Welfare) A. Siri; Tribal Welfare Department Director M. Jahnavi; and Minority Welfare Director G.C. Kishore Kumar were among those present.