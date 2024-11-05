ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Naidu to launch universal cancer screening programme in Andhra Pradesh on November 6

Published - November 05, 2024 10:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Screenings for oral, breast, and cervical cancers to be conducted across the State from tomorrow onwards

Nellore Sravani

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will also launch the ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) programme on Wednesday | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the ‘Universal Cancer Screening Programme’ on Wednesday, November 6 in the State.

As part of the programme, screenings for oral, breast, and cervical cancers will be conducted across the State from tomorrow onwards. After the launch, Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ANMs will visit every household to identify those with symptoms and raise awareness about the three cancers.

The Chief Minister will also launch the STEMI, or ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, programme in the State on Wednesday. The programme, based on a hub-and-spoke model, has 238 spokes (Community Health Centres, area hospitals, district hospitals) and 37 hub hospitals (11 government public hospitals, 26 NTR Vaidya Seva Private Hospitals).

A press release says if a person reports to a spoke hospital with chest pain, the medical officer there will immediately take an ECG and report the situation to the hub hospital through a mobile app. A cardiologist at the hub hospital will review the report and advise the medical officer to administer an injection, costing ₹4,500 immediately, if needed. The injection is given to ensure blood flow to the heart. Once the patient feels better, they are referred to the hub hospital for appropriate treatment.

