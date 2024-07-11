Chief Minister Naidu directs GMR Group to complete Bhogapuram airport by June 2026

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed GMR Group to complete the construction of the international airport in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district by June, 2026, although the group has indicated that it would strive to make it possible by December 2026.

Mr. Naidu, who made a maiden visit to the airport site, asked GMR Group to come up with an action plan for allocation of an additional 500 acres of land which will be utilised for the establishment of aviation-related industries, while giving top priority to generating employment for the local people.

In a high-level review meeting at the airport site, Mr. Naidu reiterated that early completion of the airport was on top of the government’s agenda, as it would act as a growth catalyst and ensure speedy progress of both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, besides Visakhapatnam.

Responding to a request reportedly made by GMR Group representatives for dedicated water and power supply to the airport, Mr. Naidu assured the company that the government would provide all infrastructural help.

The Chief Minister directed Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to review the progress of work on the airport project at regular intervals, on the lines of the reviews of Polavaram project being done by him.

“The previous YSRCP government completely ignored the construction of the airport even though it is the lifeline for the economic growth of the entire North Andhra region. The project, which was initiated on May 15, 2015, has been allocated 2,700 acres of land. However, the previous government retained 500 acres of land without any valid reason. We will transfer land to GMR Group if it comes up with an action plan for its optimum utilisation,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The State government will develop a road network all along the coast from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam via Bhogapuram to ensure speedy transport of cargo from seaports located in the region. We will also develop road connectivity from different places to enable air travellers to reach the airport quickly from their destinations,” he added.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi sought the government’s full cooperation for dedicated water supply for the airport and surrounding areas. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas said that establishment of a desalination project in the region would also be a viable option to supply water to the airport.

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan, Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and others were present. Earlier, Mr. Naidu observed the construction work from a helicopter and later went around a photo exhibition at the project site.

When asked about the request by locals that the airport be named after P.V.G. Raju, former king of Vizianagaram Presidency and father of Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Mr. Naidu said they would look into it.

Nellimarla TDP in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju and other leaders hailed Mr. Naidu’s statement and said that it would be a great tribute to P.V.G. Raju who had established several leading educational institutions and proved himself as an outstanding Parliamentarian.