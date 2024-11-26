 />

Chief Minister Naidu calls for solar power production at every house in Andhra Pradesh

Solar energy will not only help consumers reduce electricity bills but also provide opportunities for income generation, says Chandrababu Naidu

Published - November 26, 2024 05:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister N. Chandrabau Naidu asks the officials to create awareness among the people on the benefits of solar energy and encourage the pursuit of targets set in the solarisation programme. 

Chief Minister N. Chandrabau Naidu asks the officials to create awareness among the people on the benefits of solar energy and encourage the pursuit of targets set in the solarisation programme.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged every home and office in the State to become self-reliant on power by producing solar energy.  

At a review meeting on solar power on November 25 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that there was a need for comprehensive plans to fully utilise solar power, taking advantage of the State’s favorable climatic conditions.

“The officials need to educate the people about the benefits of solar energy and encourage the pursuit of targets set in the solarisation programme,” he said and emphasised the importance of making the State a hub of solar power generation. 

Consumers should not only meet their energy needs through solar power but also generate additional income by selling excess power back to the grid. To achieve this, the officials to ensure that people are made aware of the Central government schemes such as PM SuryaGhar and KUSUM, which would help them in implementing solar power solutions, the Chief Minister said.

The officials informed Mr. Naidu about the progress of the solarisation initiatives in the State. PM KUSUM Scheme for Agricultural Pump Sets, PM SuryaGhar scheme, etc were explained in detail.

Mr. Naidu urged the officials to expedite the implementation of these schemes. “Solar energy will not only help reduce electricity bills but also provide opportunities for income generation for the people,” he said.

The government aims to make significant progress in the solarisation process, ensuring that the benefits of these programs reach every citizen, he added.

Published - November 26, 2024 05:11 am IST

