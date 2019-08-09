Chief Minister makes special gesture to the flood-hit

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that a special financial assistance of ₹5,000 each be given to the families affected by the floods to the Godavari river, including those whose houses and crops were damaged and those taking shelter in the relief camps, in addition to the essential commodities being distributed.

Mr. Jagan also wanted seeds supplied free of cost to farmers whose crops in lands acquired for the Polavaram project were damaged. This was over and above the compensation they were entitled to.

Taking stock of the flood relief measures at the Rajahmundry airport on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said tribal people constituted a majority of the flood-affected and every effort should be made to restore their livelihoods.

Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Pinipe Viswarupu told the CM that inundation was not of this magnitude even when the Godavari river received inflows of 10 lakh to 11 lakh cusecs but this time, the situation was grim because of the coffer dam which was part of the Polavaram project.

Responding to it, Mr. Jagan suggested that necessary steps be taken in the future by taking the water level at Polavaram as the benchmark instead of the levels at Dowleswaram.

He said an IAS officer was being deputed to take care of the relief and rehabilitation of the people displaced by the Polavaram project so that the process would be quick and devoid of irregularities.

‘Previous govt. to blame’

Earlier, Mr. Jagan undertook an aerial survey of the flooded villages and vast tracts of agricultural fields lying under sheets of water.

Ministers K. Kannababu, P. Anil Kumar and Ch. Ranganatha Raju were also present at the review meeting.

Speaking to media persons later, East Godavari district in-charge Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the Polavaram project caused inundation on a large scale as the head works were taken by the previous government without shifting the people to rehabilitation colonies. The water level at Polavaram was at 27.70 metres and relief measures were going on round the clock, he added.