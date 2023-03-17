ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi on March 17

March 17, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for New Delhi Thursday evening after the presentation of the Budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers on March 17 to press for resolution of various pending issues.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had met the Prime Minister on many occasions in the last few years and requested him to take steps for development of the State, with due focus on the demand for Special Category Status, approval of the revised cost estimates of Polavaram project, and bridging the revenue deficit, among others.

