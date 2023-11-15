Chief Minister lays foundation stone for long-awaited Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme in Palnadu

November 15, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a plaque and launched the construction works of the much-awaited Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) project at Macherla in Palnadu district on Wednesday (November 15).

The project, which will come up at an estimated cost of ₹340 crore for Phase-1, will prove to be a boon for local farmers who have long sought a reliable water source for irrigation. Under this initiative, the State government aims to divert water from the Varikapudivagu stream to transform arid upland areas in Palnadu district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a large gathering after laying the foundation stone for the project. “We have begun the work after securing the necessary approvals from the Central Forest and Environment Department for the Varikapudisela project, costing ₹340 crore. In 2019, then Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu cheated us all by taking up the project of the previous regime without getting the required permissions from the Central government. But, this government starts any project only after getting all the approvals. This project will progress in phases, reaching Vinukonda, Macherla, and Yerragondapalem.”

The Chief Minister said that the project aims to irrigate 1.25 lakh acres and cater to the drinking water needs of nearly one lakh people. After receiving the final nod for Forest and Environment clearances on November 6, 2023, the YSRCP government initiated the construction of the project, aiming to transform the Palnadu district into a green hub. Besides, the State government also procured wildlife clearances from the Central government on May 19, 2023, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy informed.

Upon completion of Phase I, this project is expected to provide drinking water to 20,000 people and irrigate 24,900 acres, encompassing Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Srigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta and Kandalakunta villages. Upon the completion of Phase-II, it will provide drinking water to another 80,000 people. In total, the project is expected to provide drinking water to more than 1 lakh people and irrigate 1,00,463 acres of land.

