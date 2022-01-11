Chief Minister launches website for ‘Smart Townships’ programme

Residential plots to be allotted to middle income group families

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday formally launched a website that would accept applications during the first phase of the ‘Jagananna Smart Townships’ for allotment of residential plots to the Middle Income Croup (MIG) families, in the virtual mode from his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration and Town Planning Botcha Satyanarayana said more than 30 lakh poor families were given house pattas. Similarly, the smart township programme was designed for the MIG families on a no-profit-no-loss basis to enable them to fulfill their dream of owning a house.

‘Clear title’

He said the plots would be allotted with titles without any deviations. The Chief Minister wanted a township to be developed in every constituency across the State, and the District Collectors had already given instructions to the officials of the department concerned, the Minister said.

He also said that it would be a self-sustainable project, wherein lands would be acquired from people willing to give them, or government lands by following all the rules.

Referring to the criticism by the opposition parties, he said people would not bother about it as long as the government was working for their welfare. “Any programme started with a good intention is bound to yield good result,” he observed.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Y. Srilakshmi were among others present.